Boone Co. deputies arrest two after a chase with stolen truck

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two people early Thursday morning saying they lead deputies on a chase in a stolen truck north of Columbia.

Deputies said Boone County resident Daria Littleton, 38, lead them on a pursuit in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck reported stolen in late December from East Deer Park Road.

According to Boone County Sheriff's Department, a deputy spotted the stolen truck with a missing license plate on Highway VV near Farrar Drive just before 1 a.m. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver drove north at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said Littleton eventually stopped the truck in the 13600 block of Old Highway 63 North where deputies arrested her and her passenger,36-year-old Richard Wright.

Littleton was held on charges of tampering, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, and numerous failure to appear warrants.

Wright was arrested on possible charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree tampering, forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.