Boone Co. Deputies on Lookout for Home Invasion Suspects

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it is looking for two home invasion suspects after an incident occurred Thursday at a home just east of Columbia.

The department said deputies headed to a home in the 1100 block of south El Chaparral Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call from the victim.

The department said during its investigation, it learned two males entered the residence carrying a bat and large knife. Deputies learned multiple items were stolen from the residence.

The victim was not injured in the incident. The department said the victim saw the suspects run off, but the victim was not able to provide detailed suspect descriptions.