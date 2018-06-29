Boone Co. Sheriff's Dept. Pursues Suspects

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a suspicious vehicle alert at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. A deputy pursued Barry Dean Rhodes of Columbia from Creasy Springs Road to the west side of Highway 763, just south of Brown School Road. According to a press release from the sheriff's department, Rhodes was driving a white SUV.

The sheriff's department arrested Rhodes for one count of resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of under 35 grams of marijuana, driving while suspended, assault of a law enforcement officer, careless and imprudent driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Rhodes posted his total bond of $6,645.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, a deputy on routine patrol in Columbia located a vehicle stolen earlier in the day. Two adult, white males were in the vehicle. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The vehicle eventually stopped just east of Highway 63. A search by a Columbia Police Department K-9 unit yielded a bag of marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

The sheriff's department arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with this incident. It charged Dakota Schalk of Columbia with first degree tampering, possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, felony of resisting arrest by fleeing, driving with a revoked license and careless and imprudent driving. His bond is set at $10,500.

Deputies also arrested Ryan Chandra for second degree tampering and resisting arrest by fleeing. Chandra posted $1,000 bond.