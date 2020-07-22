Boone County adults impacted by COVID-19 gain access to free therapy

COLUMBIA- Residents impacted by COVID-19 can now access free mental health support through the University of Missouri Psychological Services Clinic, according to a statement from the Boone County Community Services.

Adults are eligible to receive up to five free therapy sessions courtesy of the Boone County Community Health/Medical Fund.

If the five sessions are used and more sessions are needed, the Psychological Services Clinic transitions the clients to ongoing care which can be billed to each client’s insurance or paid via a sliding scale.

"COVID-19 has increased stress related to layoffs or work changes, financial instability, health concerns, family relationships, parenting, social isolation, and changes in every aspect of daily life,” Psychological Service Clinic Director, Dr. Debora Bell, said in the statement. “Everyone is affected in some way, and help with building coping resources can make these stressors much more manageable."

The MU Psychological Services Clinic can be contacted at 573-882-4677 or adpsc@umsystem.edu.