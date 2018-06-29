Boone County Art Show Announces Winners

COLUMBIA - Rob Quinn, chairman of William Jewell College's art department and director of the Stocksdale Gallery of Art, judged all but two categories of the 52nd Annual Boone County Art Show. Boone County National Bank and the Columbia Art League sponsored the event. The People's Choice Award and Bank Purchase Award will be announced at the awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Anyone who visits the show can vote on the People's Choice Award. You can follow Boone County National Bank's Facebook page to see which pieces are in the lead. The Bank Purchase Award will be presented to the artist whose work is chosen for BCNB's permanent collection.



A list of this year's winners is as follows:

Professional Painting

1st Place - Hannah Hollister-Ingmire, "Autumn Day"

2nd Place - Renee Nilges, "The Dance"

3rd Place - William Helvey, Zion Storm

Professional Drawing

1st Place - Lampo Leong, "The Fading Glory"

2nd Place - Christina Resberg Robb, "Winter - North of Moniteau Creek"

3rd Place - Tai Yun Hsieh, "When will the moon rise?"

Professional Other Media

1st Place - Jenny McGee, "Summer: Fall on the Missouri"

2nd Place - Kathy Unrath, "Nesting"

3rd Place - Christina Resberg Robb, "Rocheport Cliffs"

Non-Professional Painting

1st Place - Angelyn Taylor, "Fall"

2nd Place - April Karlovit, "Tim"

3rd Place - Tim Sparling, "Sub-Marine Spaceship"

Non-Professional Drawing

1st Place - Harold Farley, "Crashing the Fountains"

2nd Place - Ember Looten, "I Carry Your Heart"

3rd Place - Jean Neely, "Shade"

Non-Professional Other Media

1st Place - Jennifer Sanchez, "Daydreams"

2nd Place - Abby Gnagey, "45"

3rd Place - Alexis Doggett, "Desert Wall"

Sculpture

1st Place - Tom Stouder, "Sphere Vase - 316 Pieces"

2nd Place - Zachary Hess, "Eureka!"

3rd Place - Richard Hoeppner, "Sunburst"

Ceramics

1st Place - Jimmy Liu, "Alligator Teapot"

2nd Place - Norleen Nosri, "Community - Intimate"

3rd Place - Matt Moyer, "Serving Dish"

Fiber

1st Place - Jeanne Bintzer, "Plant Cells"

2nd Place - Wendy Yelton, "Whispers"

3rd Place - Linda Pluschke, "Huck Lace Shawl"

The Boone County Art Show features more than 260 works of art in six different mediums. It is open to the public Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 9 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A limited selection of the award-winning works will also be on display in the bank's lobby gallery through the end of October.