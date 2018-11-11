Boone County At Risk For Mid-June Floods

BOONE COUNTY- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to release water from a dam in South Dakota that may cause significant flooding around the Missouri River in Boone County within the next few weeks.

More than twice the usual amount of water would be released from Gavins Point Dam in order to prevent flooding in South Dakota and Montana. However, this would cause a noticeable increase in the river levels around McBaine, Huntsdale, Rocheport and Hartsburg.

Officials for the city and county are planning for the flooding and discussing which areas may need to be evacuated. For now, the Columbia/Boone County Office of Emergency Management advises those living around the river to have their own evacuation plans and to pay attention to river levels as they are expected to rise by mid-June.

Road closure updates for Columbia and Boone County can be found here. Forecasts for weather and river conditions can be found on the webpage for the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. Watch KOMU.com for updates.