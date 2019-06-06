Boone County Bicentennial Committee seeks help designing mural

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Bicentennial Committee wants people to weigh in on the design of a mural to be displayed at the celebration in 2020.

Artist Stacy Self is creating the mural in the shape of Boone County. She is dividing it into eight sections, each representing distinct geographic communities in the county.

She and the committee want the people in those communities to decide how they should be represented.

They'll hold a public input meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbia Activity & Recreation Center (ARC). Similar meetings will be held in the other regions.

Self said the input meetings are the bedrock for the imagery she is going to design. She said, when she starts a project, she likes to gather data.

"I started thinking about the map as a treasure map. What are the treasures of each community?" she said.

Committee member Janet Thompson said she wants the mural-making process to be inclusive.

"I'm hopeful that the vision of each of the communities in Boone County comes out of each of the listening sessions," she said.

Self said she is excited to encompass the history of Boone County in a collaborative community mural.

"Getting this community energized and motivated in terms of creativity and bringing folks together, realizing that we are all one, that actually we could not be Columbia or Ashland or Centralia without all of our teamwork, is what I love to do," Self said.