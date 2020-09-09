Boone County CARES Act funding portal now open for applications

COLUMBIA - The Boone County CARES Act Funding Opportunity website is now open for applications.

According to a press release from the Boone County Commission, the website will feature instructions on how to apply for CARES Act funding and access to the application process, as well as links to resources, information about the CARES Act, and a contact form to request more information.

To apply for funding, a form must be filled out in which the applicant must list their financial background and the ability to track funding, proposed use of CARES Act funding, methodology for demonstrating how the proposed use will impact the targets and how the project is related to or driven by COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 16, 2020, or until funds from the CARES Act are exhausted.