COLUMBIA- Worshipers of the Christian faith are once again looking forward to Easter Sunday services. Only this time, they will get to celebrate in-person.
While churches hope to see some familiar and some new faces on Sunday, there is still some hesitancy from people wanting to physically gather with others. An upside to the pandemic? COVID-19 forced some churches to rethink conducting services virtually if they weren't already doing so.
This new platform will allow churches to celebrate the sacred holiday both in-person and online. Pastor John Gillman of Harrisburg Christian Church says both platforms should reach everyone that wants to attend.
"COVID-19 kind of forced our hand to go remote. We didn't do any video or anything live," Gillman said. "It's been a gradual progression!"
Gillman was disappointed last year when COVID-19 prevented people from gathering for the holiday. His church planned on doing something a little different, but still couldn't find a way to do it safely.
"We organized a drive-in service and made a video about here's how we're going to do this. Then looking at the regulations, we realized we weren't going to be able to pull it off," said Gillman.
Other Boone County churches like Harrisburg Christian Church will be holding services both online and in-person on Sunday. Including Forum Christian Church in Columbia.
Forum Christian Church had people sign up for one of three services they are providing on Easter. Jody Riley, Connections Minister at Forum Christian Church, says the first two services sold out in an hour.
Riley has been at the church all week setting up what is expected to be a crowded and socially-distanced Easter Sunday.
"We have developed overflow systems all week and we're hoping those will work," Riley said. "Because we're going to see people we haven't seen in a year. Yes, we've talk to them on the phone. Maybe we've emailed them, texted them but we haven't seen them."
The church has built up a strong online presence after the need to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions. Even with Boone County continuing to reopen, Riley says the online services aren't going away anytime soon.
"We've developed an online community as well. So we have Forum online. We have people that are communicating with others on Sunday morning as well as throughout the week. It's not just in-person, it's online as well," said Riley.
Harrisburg Christian Church also made the move to online services following COVID-19. However, they actually went back to holding in-person services in May.
Easter is a much bigger service as people who don't regularly show up to church will appear on Easter Sunday.
"I've been seeing some new faces on Sunday mornings because they've been getting vaccinated. So some of our senior adults and higher-risk people that have been getting the vaccine have started showing back up," said Gillman.
This year Easter services will not be held at Harrisburg Christian Church because of limited space for social distancing. Instead, the service will be held at Harrisburg High School in the gymnasium.
Riley and Gillman represent different churches, but share two things in common: their love for God and their love for church members.
Come Sunday, while services are going to look different, the celebration will remain the same.
Below is a sampling of some of the Easter services in Boone County this Sunday:
- Forum Christian Church: 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
- Harrisburg Christian Church: 10 a.m.
- First Christian Church: 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
- Olivet Christian Church: 10:30 a.m.
- Ashland Baptist Church: 10 a.m.
- Memorial Baptist Church: 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
- First Presbyterian Church: 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m.
- Hallsville Baptist Church: 10:30 a.m.
- Calvary Heritage Baptist Church: 7:30 a.m. (sunrise), 10:45 a.m.