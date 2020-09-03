Boone County Clerk expects mail-in ballot requests to double for November elections

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Clerk's Office is expecting a large increase in mail-in and absentee voter ballots for the November election.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said her office is expecting 10,000 mail-in requests from residents.

The office has increased the amount of people it uses to process absentee and mail-in requests.

"We've been averaging a little over 500 applications per day."

Lennon stressed the importance of getting ballot requests in before the October 21 deadline. This is a later deadline than usual elections because it was extended for those at risk for contracting and transmitting COVID-19.

"We want people to submit their ballots early to make sure if there's any kind of concern or issue, that we have time to take care of that," Lennon said.

Mail-in ballots must be submitted by registered voters, and registration must be complete by October 7.

Voters must have their correct address, name and signature on the ballot.

The County Clerk office will notify voters of any issues with absentee or mail-in ballots. Voters have until Election Day to fix those issues and have their votes counted.

In previous years, ballots have been rejected primarily for incorrect information and being returned late. The 2016 Presidential Election had 224 ballots returned.