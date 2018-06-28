Boone County, Columbia and Mizzou celebrate 175 years together

Monday, September 29 2014
By: Spencer Wilson, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - 175 years ago,  Louis Daguerre took the first picture of the moon. This was the same year the state founded the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

During a steamy fall afternoon, the Commissioner of Boone County, the Mayor of Columbia and the Chancellor of the University of Missouri gathered in front of city hall in order to appreciate their history together. 

Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid said since the beginning of their relationship, the university and the city have relied on each other for growth. 

"The university draws in people, who then graduate and help create new businesses and new jobs, and sometimes continue to live here," McDavid said. "That in turn helps the city, which then makes the university more attractive."

University of Missouri Chancellor Bowen Loftin also said the school has done much more than educate the students who go there.  

"We began with very few students, and now we are at 35,000," Loftin said. "The city is about 117,000 I think, so we are a huge fraction of the city, and by far the biggest economic driver in the city and county both."

Several MU pieces were displayed in an exhibit in city hall. A few of the items included a ceremonial mace made for Loftin's inauguration, a tiger mascot costume Truman was modeled after, and a grade book from Walter Williams.

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin gives Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid and Boone County Presiding Commissioner Daniel Atwill a gift at the Town and Gown event in Columbia, Missouri on Sept. 29, 2014. Town and Gown was held in Columbia at City Hall to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the University of Missouri.



Spectators view rare artifacts of the University of Missouri at City Hall in Columbia, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014. City Hall has items such as one of the original tiger mascot uniforms and Walter William's grade book.



MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin talks about the university's history in Columbia, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014. Loftin is the 22nd chancellor for the university.

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin sports his famous bowtie at the Town and Gown event in Columbia, Missouri, held at City Hall on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014. Loftin is known for wearing a bowtie to any University of Missouri function.

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin, City Commissioner Daniel Atwell and Mayor Bob McDavid pose before cutting the ribbon at the Town and Gown event in Columbia, Missouri, at City Hall on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014. The event celebrated 175 years of collaboration among the City of Columbia, Boone County and the University of Missouri.

