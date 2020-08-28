Boone County, Columbia announce new COVID-19-related restrictions

4 hours 35 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced new restrictions on alcohol sales Friday in an effort to slow a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement came in a press conference at City Hall Friday morning.

The new rules are as follows, per a news release sent out by county and city leaders:

  • Restaurants and bars serving alcohol are required to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and shall close no later than 10 p.m. Restaurants that do not serve alcohol are not required to close at 10 p.m.
  • Restaurants and bars serving alcohol may conduct curbside pickup and delivery of food items only after 10 p.m. 
  • Entertainment venues are required to close at 10 p.m. Any entertainment venue that serves alcohol must stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. Entertainment venues can continue to operate with 100 people or less, provided an operational plan has been submitted to PHHS. In addition, they must meet the following requirements:
  • Dance floors at entertainment venues shall be closed for dancing. Owners may repurpose the dance floor for table seating or other authorized uses if approved by PHHS in an Operational Plan. 
  • All food and beverage at an entertainment venue must be consumed while seated.
  • Table seating shall be limited to a maximum of ten (10) people per table. Tables must be socially distanced. 
  • Any person at an entertainment venue who is not seated must comply with face mask requirements. 
  • All public and private gatherings not described within these orders are limited to 20 people or less. Social distancing and face mask requirements* must be observed at all gatherings.
  • Any large group gathering or event held at a business or institution open to the public is limited to 50% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less. This includes events in hotels, conference/event centers, places of worship, etc.
  • All business establishments are strongly encouraged to operate at a capacity less than otherwise permitted to allow for more distancing within the establishment. Businesses are also encouraged to provide services remotely or in a manner maximizing social distancing such as curbside, pickup, delivery, etc.

The order does not apply to grocery stores.

The new orders will go into effect at noon Friday and will expire at 11:59 pm on September 17, barring any extensions or prior rescinding.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return... More >>
17 minutes ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 12:20:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County confirms new positivity data
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County confirms new positivity data
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 11:24:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia closing following new COVID-19 restrictions
Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia closing following new COVID-19 restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub announced Friday morning its permanent closure following new COVID-19-related restrictions in Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:40:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Acute anxiety: Internet searches for key words spiked to all-time high early in pandemic
Acute anxiety: Internet searches for key words spiked to all-time high early in pandemic
(CNN) -- As the coronavirus pandemic gained traction in the United States, internet searches for key words related to panic... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:14:05 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County, Columbia announce new COVID-19-related restrictions
Boone County, Columbia announce new COVID-19-related restrictions
COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced new restrictions on alcohol sales Friday in an effort to slow a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders
LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders
More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns for health reasons
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns for health reasons
(CNN) -- Shinzo Abe , the longest-serving Japanese prime minister in history, has resigned, citing health reasons. "Even though... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 5:38:18 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri is home to pup-arazzi on National Dog Day
Mid-Missouri is home to pup-arazzi on National Dog Day
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Aug. 26 was National Dog Day, and hundreds of dog owners from mid-Missouri shared photos of their... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:53:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Boone County to issue new health orders Friday morning
Boone County to issue new health orders Friday morning
COLUMBIA — In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Boone County, local leaders will announce... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Dog trainer offers virtual training classes
Dog trainer offers virtual training classes
COLUMBIA - Ann Gafke’s Teacher’s Pet has found a creative way to continue dog training during the COVID-19 outbreak.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:12:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

ACLU sues Florissant over handling of protests
ACLU sues Florissant over handling of protests
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses police in a St. Louis suburb of violating the Constitution by enforcing... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:05:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

CPS limits fan access to home football games
CPS limits fan access to home football games
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools announced new rules Thursday for football game attendance this fall, starting Friday night. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in Sports

MU researchers tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
MU researchers tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
COLUMBIA - A group of state agencies are working with the University of Missouri to track the spread of COVID-19... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:14:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

CPS parents react to increase in COVID-19 cases after MU students returned
CPS parents react to increase in COVID-19 cases after MU students returned
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools should have started this week, but the school district wanted to wait to see what... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County reports 83 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County reports 83 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Children and COVID-19
Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Children and COVID-19
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Amruta Padhye, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MU Health Care, about... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Graduating seniors face a full year of COVID-19 uncertainty
Graduating seniors face a full year of COVID-19 uncertainty
COLUMBIA - Current MU seniors will not get to participate in the usual general and exit traditions that the university... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:39:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Missouri House approves bill changing rules on firearm possession for minors
Missouri House approves bill changing rules on firearm possession for minors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House passed a bill , Tuesday, that would reverse a state law prohibiting people from... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:59:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 86°
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°