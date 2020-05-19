Boone County Commission Discusses Plans for Emergency Center

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission held a meeting Tuesday to discuss a plan for building a new emergency 911 architectural structure.

Should a natural disaster hit Columbia and result in a loss of electricity or the destruction of homes, the specialized building would act as a safe emergency center for people to go.

Architectural Design Group (ADG), is designing the building. Kevin Ratigan, the senior vice president of the group explained that in the event of an emergency, the building should withstand natural disasters and continue to produce electricity.

The estimated cost for the project is $20 million. Voters passed a 3/8 cent sales tax increase in order to help with the funds.

It will be about a two year project. The proposed location is at the Boone County Sheriff's office off Highway 63.