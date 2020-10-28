BOONE COUNTY- Wednesday night the four candidates running for Northern and Southern Boone County Commissioners participated in an election forum via Zoom.
The main issues covered in the forum were COVID-19, COVID-19, Economic impacts of the virus and racial disparity.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia, Missouri NAACP co-hosted the forum, and KOMU 8's Megan Judy moderated questions submitted by the two organizations.
The Southern Boone County Commissioner candidates are current commissioner Republican Fred Parry and former State Auditor employee and Democratic nominee Justin Aldred.
The Northern Boone County Commissioner candidates are current commissioner Janet Thompson and Republican nominee Tristan Asbury.
The forum gave candidates a chance to discuss the issues on their platforms and allowed voters to learn about issues before voting, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Matt McCormick.
Candidate quotes on COVID-19:
Tristan Asbury: "Social distancing measures like maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing a mask, this ensures our businesses can keep their doors open this also protects our front line workers and employees and keeps customers safe."
Janet Thompson: "Our health department makes the ultimate the final decision anything as a community we can do to mitigate the spread at this time is essential to get our economy up and running."
Fred Perry: "We got the health part of this covered well but I think where we have missed the boat is focusing on the economic recovery and I think we have been slow to the gate to get the economic recovery moving here in Boone county."
Janet Thompson: "One of the things that we have to look at it the economic opportunities for our minority citizens and honestly one of the things that we’re working on right now and to urban institute upper mobility Grant is really going to impact that in such a large way."