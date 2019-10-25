Boone County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

2 days 1 hour 30 minutes ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor

COLUMBIA - Frank and Katie Moore celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday. The Boone County couple married in 1944 in a local minister's home when Frank was 19 and Katie was 18.

The pair met after their best friends fixed them up on a date. 

When asked their secret to making love last for more than seven decades, Frank laughed and said, "she wouldn't let me go." He also said since they got married young, they grew up together and overcame bad times that made their marriage stronger. 

He said they can look back now on those times and appreciate them.

You could say lasting love is in their genes. Frank's parents, Clara and Elvin, were married for 74 years. 

Frank is 94 years old and Katie will turn 94 in November. Both grew up in Boone County. He worked for CoMo Tire for 30 years and Katie stayed at home with her children along with working for the federal government for 22 years.

Frank is also a WWII veteran. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines in July 1943. He served on several ships in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific before he was honorably discharged in November 1945.

The couple have three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

More News

Grid
List

St. Louis area General Motors workers approve contract
St. Louis area General Motors workers approve contract
WENTZVILLE (AP) — Striking workers at a General Motors plant in the St. Louis area have voted to approve... More >>
47 minutes ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 12:43:00 PM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he'd shot attacks him
Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he'd shot attacks him
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a hunter died after he was attacked by a deer that... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Callaway County prepares for Route 94 closure
Callaway County prepares for Route 94 closure
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Culvert pipe replacement work and new pavement installation will take place next week on Route 94. The... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 10:24:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Woman arrested for multiple felony charges
Woman arrested for multiple felony charges
FULTON- Officers with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department arrested a woman Friday on drug-related charges.... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 9:51:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County to hold prescription drug take back events
Boone County to hold prescription drug take back events
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is organizing seven prescription drug collections Friday and Saturday. These collections are... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 3:34:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Columbia's 'Halloweenie' makes its return
Columbia's 'Halloweenie' makes its return
COLUMBIA - A downtown tradition has come back to its roots with its original name: Halloweenie. "We're all here... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 3:14:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in News

Callahan out as Tolton president after two months
Callahan out as Tolton president after two months
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton Catholic High School is without a president after only two months on the job. ... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 Friday, October 25, 2019 12:19:00 AM CDT October 25, 2019 in Continuous News

Mizzou women's basketball trounces Truman State 94-55 in exhibition match
Mizzou women's basketball trounces Truman State 94-55 in exhibition match
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball hosted an exhibition game tonight against the Truman State Bulldogs. The Tigers shot over... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:35:41 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Sports

Moberly, Mexico game has postseason seeding implications
Moberly, Mexico game has postseason seeding implications
MOBERLY - As it stands right now, Moberly (5-3) has a better record than Mexico (4-4). But if the... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:19:14 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Is Battle playing its best football yet? According to the team, not at all.
Is Battle playing its best football yet? According to the team, not at all.
COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans are coming off arguably their most successful game of football this season. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:16:21 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Time running out for Bruins to prove themselves
Time running out for Bruins to prove themselves
COLUMBIA - It’s time to get to work. Rock Bridge’s three-game winning streak came to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:10:19 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Trailblazers young and old alike to star in final home game
Trailblazers young and old alike to star in final home game
COLUMBIA - For the eight Tolton football seniors and their teammates, this week of practice went just like any... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:07:42 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Kewpies prepared for senior night showdown
Kewpies prepared for senior night showdown
COLUMBIA - It’s getting cold, but Hickman’s heating up at the perfect time. The Kewpies are... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:02:56 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Community remembers 13-year-old killed in second degree murder case
Community remembers 13-year-old killed in second degree murder case
COLUMBIA – Family and community members came together to remember the life of 13-year-old Dajion A. Harris Thursday at his... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Roundabout at Forum and Green Meadows opens ahead of schedule
Roundabout at Forum and Green Meadows opens ahead of schedule
COLUMBIA - The roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road opened Thursday evening, 30 days ahead of schedule, the... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Proposed sports commission to help bring events to Columbia
Proposed sports commission to help bring events to Columbia
COLUMBIA - One Columbia group is trying to attract more sports tourism to the city. A new sports commission... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:05:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
Salute to Veterans ceases all activities
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to Veterans has ended it's mission with the organization announcing that all activities will be cancelled.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News

State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
State Board of Education pushing for more school counselors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education is making efforts to help students receive more adequate access to... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT October 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
2pm 51°
3pm 52°
4pm 53°
5pm 52°