Boone County COVID-19 health restrictions remain in force

BOONE COUNTY — While statewide COVID-19 health orders will be lifted on Tuesday, Boone County and Columbia's health orders will remain in place, meaning social distancing guidelines and business restrictions are still required.

During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Mike Parson said that local governments will determine whether or not restrictions are needed for their respective communities.

Boone County is under a health order that extends throughout the summer with gradual lessening of restrictions. The order ends Aug. 24, although it may be re-evaluated prior to then based on COVID-19 data.

From June 23 to Aug. 24, Boone County businesses and religious institutions will be able to fully open their facilities while following social distancing guidelines. Right now, they have to remain at 50% occupancy while also following social distancing.

Those businesses and religious institutions include restaurants, churches, essential retail and non-essential stores and businesses, gyms and fitness centers, conferences, meetings, trainings, bars (no counter service), movie theaters and entertainment centers.

Also until Aug. 24, long-term care facilities can't allow visitors unless they are to provide critical assistance or be present for end of life circumstances.

From June 23 to Aug. 24, child care and day camps will follow safety guidelines based on industry input. Right now, they are required to have stable groups of 25 children and caregivers.

Until July 24, personal care services such as nail salons and barber shops must have fewer than 25 people in one location or a maximum of 50% occupancy, whichever is less. From July 24 to Aug. 24, social distancing only is required for personal care services.

Until Aug. 24, pools must follow social distancing if supervised. Otherwise, non-supervised pools must have a maximum of 25 people.

From June 23 to July 23 non-contact sports and activities must follow social distancing and have a maximum gathering of 100 people. Contact sports practices will be allowed in stable groups, and spectators must follow social distancing with a 100-person limit.