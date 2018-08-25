Boone County Democrats elect first transgender person to central committee
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party elected a transgender person to its Central Committee for the first time this week.
In a press release Friday, the party said a transgender person, who wishes to remain anonymous right now, was elected to the committee on Tuesday. In a written statement, party chair Lyra Noce said a recent language change in the party's bylaws to be more "gender inclusive" was essential to the election.
"Changing the language within our bylaws affirms our commitment to our fellow Democrats of all identities and encourages diverse political participation at the local level," Noce said.
Specifically, the update calls for "the removal of gender-specific language [recognizing] transgender and nonbinary persons who wish to serve on the committee."
Other updates in the bylaws included a mandate that each precinct be represented by both a man and a woman and that committee members should now be recognized as "committee persons," regardless of gender.
The news release said with the updated bylaws, the party hopes to continue focusing on civil rights and social justice issues.
