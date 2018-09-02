Boone County Deputies Arrest Man for Shooting Woman in Face

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 69-year-old Ronald D. Bryant Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman in the face during an apparent domestic disturbance at 6001 N. Creasy Springs Road in the Apple Grove Trailer Park around 12:40 p.m.

Sheriff's department detective Tom O'Sullivan said Bryant initially fled the scene in a gold van. Deputies arrested Bryant near the 3800 block of N. Creasy Springs Road.

O'Sullivan said the victim told detectives the suspect consumed intoxicants, which led to an argument. The victim also told detectives that after being shot, she was able to leave her home and contact a neighbor who called 911.

Bryant is being held in the Boone County Jail and he faces charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action. His bond was not set as of 4:00 p.m.