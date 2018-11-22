Boone County deputies arrest two men on child pornography charges

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested two men not from Boone County on child pornography charges over a span of two days, the sheriff's department announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested a Russellville man after getting word from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child pornography photos had been uploaded to a social media account. Deputies searched the home where the upload happened and seized several pieces of electronic evidence.

Analysts reported finding a large number of photos showing children between the ages of five and 12 engaged in sexually explicit activities. The suspect, identified as Sheldon Higgenbotham, wasn't home at the time, but was later found and arrested for possession of child pornography. Higgenbotham, 29, is in jail on no bond.

The second arrest happened Wednesday, when deputies arrested a Moberly man for possession and promotion of child pornography. Boone County's Cyber Crimes task Force got a tip from NCMEC about someone using an online cloud storage app to "collect and trade child pornography."

Deputies arrested Evan White, 24, at his home in Moberly and seized evidence related to the investigation. White's bond has been set at $40,000.