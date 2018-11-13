Boone County deputies detain felon after high-speed chase

COLUMBIA - Multiple law enforcement agencies helped deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's office during a high-speed chase from Columbia to Jefferson City early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., a St. Louis man was driving a silver Kia Optima when he ran a red light at Conley Road and Highway 63 South. A deputy tried to stop the car on 63 but the driver continued on 63 going over 100 mph.

James M. Hunt Jr., got off of Highway 63, traveled west through Ashland on Route M then along the River Road before eventually heading back to Highway 63 and south into Jefferson City.

Deputies took Hunt into custody 45 minutes later when he stopped at a dead end on the 2300 block of Jefferson Street. Deputies searched the car and found a loaded Glock pistol that had been reported stolen in St. Louis.

Hunt was arrested on seven different counts. He is also facing domestic violence charges in Columbia.

He is being held without bond at the Boone County Detention Center.