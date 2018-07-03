Boone County Deputy Involved in Overnight Car Accident

COLUMBIA - A Boone County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an overnight crash on Business Loop 70.

According to the Sheriff's department, the deputy was hit by another motorist head-on Wednesday night and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Neither the officer nor the other driver were seriously injured and neither needed medical treatment. Emergency crews transported the civilian driver to the Boone County Jail on suspicion of DWI.