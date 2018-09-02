Boone County Deputy Makes Drug Arrest

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday evening around 8:30pm, Boone County Deputies stopped a vehicle at the Hogan Drive and St. Charles Road for a license plate violation. Kraig Greene was the driver and Crystal Miller was the front seat passenger. It was discovered that Greene was on parole for drug trafficking.

A K9 unit on the scene was utilized and alerted to the car. A more thorough search of the car revealed cocaine, marijuana, suspected ecstasy pills, unknown pills, and digital scales.

Kraig Greene and Crystal Miller, both age 26, were arrested on charges for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, RsMO 195.211

At the time of this release, Greene and Miller had not yet had their bond set by a Judge.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.