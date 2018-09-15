Boone County District Board Trying to Put Out Fires

"Those are fairly elementary accounting procedures, but in the recent past we haven't had that," he added. "We've had reports that may or may not be accurate."

As the board tightens the district's financial belt, Chairman John Gordon said the closed meeting was to review personnel issues, such as a grievance filed by the former financial director against Assistant Chief Sharon Curry.

The board usually meets once a month, but members said they've met 18 times since April.