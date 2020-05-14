Boone County elected officials meeting abruptly canceled

15 hours 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:02:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News
By: Skylar Laird, Columbia Missourian

A scheduled meeting of Boone County elected officials — which Southern Commissioner Fred Parry claimed he was being excluded from — was canceled abruptly Wednesday.

Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said the meeting had to be canceled because she failed to post the agenda.

It is required under the Missouri Sunshine Law for government bodies to post a notice of meetings 24 hours in advance, including the time, date, place and tentative agenda.

Thompson said the elected officials were going to discuss how the county will begin reopening its offices.

Instead, Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill sent an email to elected officials asking them to create plans preparing for public access.

Atwill was also planning to make the officials aware of a lawsuit filed Monday against Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning, Thompson said.

Parry claimed on KFRU radio Wednesday morning that he was going to be deliberately left out of the meeting.

Parry sent an email to the elected officials saying he was not aware they were meeting until late Tuesday afternoon and that it was not on the weekly meeting calendar when he signed off on it.

The meeting was on the calendar posted to the county website.

“We each should be concerned about meetings intended to exclude a single elected official,” Parry wrote in the email.

Parry has been active in recent discussions about the county’s approach to reopening businesses.

On May 4, after speaking to a group of local business owners about reopening, Parry sent a list of business owners’ emails to attorney Matt Woods, who is representing Tiger Tots Child Development Center owner Paul Prevo in the lawsuit.

The next day, Atwill confronted Parry at a commission meeting about his involvement with the businesses. Parry then denied any knowledge of a potential lawsuit.

He continued to deny involvement in the lawsuit in his email Wednesday.

He defended his decision to speak to the business owners by saying it was his “highest responsibility” as a county commissioner to “hear the concerns of all constituents and to make sure their voice is heard in our representative form of government.”

He also said that he never criticized Browning or questioned whether she was competent.

But he complained that she did not give the commission sufficient time to hear about health orders before releasing them.

“I have a right to disagree with my colleagues on the County Commission and I have the right to expect more from the Boone County Health Director,” the email reads.

“I have an obligation to respectfully dissent on a matter that is destroying the livelihood of more than 14,000 Boone County citizens and countless local businesses.

“We each should be free to voice our opinions and reasonable disagreements without fear of retribution.”

Thompson said she was unsure whether Wednesday’s meeting would be rescheduled.

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

Atwill did not respond to requests for comment.

More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 minute ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 14, 2020 in News

Man arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County
Man arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Jared B. Greer, 39, of Fulton, was arrested Wednesday for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of... More >>
9 minutes ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020 2:12:23 PM CDT May 14, 2020 in News

Out-of-state woman charged for attempt to kidnap a Monroe County child
Out-of-state woman charged for attempt to kidnap a Monroe County child
MONROE COUNTY - A New Hampshire woman is being charged with traveling to Monroe County in attempt to coerce an... More >>
52 minutes ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:29:00 PM CDT May 14, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: First COVID-19 death in Saline county
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: First COVID-19 death in Saline county
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:04:00 PM CDT May 14, 2020 in News

13th Circuit courts launch the new normal May 18
13th Circuit courts launch the new normal May 18
After weeks of video conference trials and reduced dockets, courtrooms in the 13th Judicial Circuit will begin regularly hosting... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:09:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Boone County elected officials meeting abruptly canceled
Boone County elected officials meeting abruptly canceled
A scheduled meeting of Boone County elected officials — which Southern Commissioner Fred Parry claimed he was being excluded... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:02:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

For some on the autism spectrum, coping with COVID-19 has had surprising results
For some on the autism spectrum, coping with COVID-19 has had surprising results
As education moved online this spring, Lukin Murphy saw something that surprised him. In the new... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:51:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Lawmakers move to expand Missouri absentee voting amid virus
Lawmakers move to expand Missouri absentee voting amid virus
COLUMBIA — Missouri lawmakers are trying to ensure voters can cast absentee ballots if they're worried about catching the coronavirus.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:29:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

University of Missouri to pay $175,000 in open records case
University of Missouri to pay $175,000 in open records case
ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri will pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by an animal rights group... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:08:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Missouri moving ahead with execution plans
Missouri moving ahead with execution plans
O'FALLON— Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a man next week despite concerns about the coronavirus that have... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:59:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Columbia police temporarily suspend search for Mengqi Ji due to weather
Columbia police temporarily suspend search for Mengqi Ji due to weather
BOONVILLE - The Columbia Police Department is suspending their search operations for Mengqi Ji this week due to storms in... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

MU employees will gradually begin returning to campus
MU employees will gradually begin returning to campus
COLUMBIA - Select University of Missouri employees will be allowed to return to campus beginning on May 20, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 4:43:43 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

New Bloomfield hosting in person graduation ceremonies
New Bloomfield hosting in person graduation ceremonies
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield School District will host three in person graduation ceremonies on May 15. The administration... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 affecting children
Inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 affecting children
COLUMBIA - Symptoms of a syndrome related to COVID-19 are now popping up in children. More than 50 children... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

North Callaway High School to continue with planned graduation
North Callaway High School to continue with planned graduation
KINGDOM CITY - North Callaway High School has decided to continue with their regularly scheduled graduation planned for May 21,... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Local businesses struggling since stay-at-home order began
Local businesses struggling since stay-at-home order began
COLUMBIA - Several local Columbia businesses are struggling to make ends meet due to the effects of COVID-19. Consign... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2:10:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Missouri House passes Cleaner Missouri
Missouri House passes Cleaner Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House voted 98-58 to approve the Cleaner Missouri bill on Wednesday. Bill SJR 38,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Lawmakers pass legislation to help expand broadband internet access
Lawmakers pass legislation to help expand broadband internet access
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to help expand broadband access. The bill extends the state's broadband... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:50:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3pm 79°
4pm 79°
5pm 78°
6pm 77°