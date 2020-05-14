Boone County elected officials meeting abruptly canceled

A scheduled meeting of Boone County elected officials — which Southern Commissioner Fred Parry claimed he was being excluded from — was canceled abruptly Wednesday.

Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said the meeting had to be canceled because she failed to post the agenda.

It is required under the Missouri Sunshine Law for government bodies to post a notice of meetings 24 hours in advance, including the time, date, place and tentative agenda .

Thompson said the elected officials were going to discuss how the county will begin reopening its offices.

Instead, Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill sent an email to elected officials asking them to create plans preparing for public access.

Atwill was also planning to make the officials aware of a lawsuit filed Monday against Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning, Thompson said.

Parry claimed on KFRU radio Wednesday morning that he was going to be deliberately left out of the meeting.

Parry sent an email to the elected officials saying he was not aware they were meeting until late Tuesday afternoon and that it was not on the weekly meeting calendar when he signed off on it.

The meeting was on the calendar posted to the county website.

“We each should be concerned about meetings intended to exclude a single elected official,” Parry wrote in the email.

Parry has been active in recent discussions about the county’s approach to reopening businesses.