Boone County Emergency Management gives flood advice

COLUMBIA - With the potential for flooding throughout the week, Boone County Emergency Management advises caution to drivers.

KOMU 8 spoke with Emergency Management and took to the roads to see exaclty where problems might come up.

Wednesday morning, main roads, including I-70 and Highway 63 were wet but passable near Columbia.

Boone County Emergency Management advised slower driving, especially on sidestreets and backroads.

A few more tips included:

Do not pass cars going full speed on side roads, as the splash from the water can harm driver vision.

Be extra cautious when stopping and turning, as hydroplaning is a serious issue that could result in crashes.

Proceed with caution when passing any vehichles, both on and off the road, as a lack of driver vision in rainy weather is often a main cause of crashes on main roads.

If a flash flood warning is issued, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management recommends going to high ground immediately and leaving your vehicle if stuck in rising water.