Boone County Enforces DWI Campaign

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department will be participating in the national campaign to crack down on impaired drivers, which begins Monday and goes through December 12, 2011. Impaired driving contributes to nearly 30 percent of all Missouri traffic fatalities annually. In 2010, 240 people were killed and 962 seriously injured in crashes involving an impaired driver.

During this campaign, the Boone County Sheriff's Department will be scheduling additional deputies to conduct DWI saturation patrols. Deputies assigned to the DWI saturation patrols will come in on overtime to target impaired drivers in areas known to have a higher number of impaired drivers and/or impaired driving crashes. Their sole goal is to increase the safety of the citizens of Boone County by identifying and removing impaired drivers from the roadways in Boone County.

These events are funded by grants from the Missouri Safety Center and the Missouri Department of Transportation Division of Highway Safety.