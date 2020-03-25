Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department will speak on Tuesday morning about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Columbia announced in a press release that "future actions related to the coronavirus," will be announced.
According to a press release, there are currently 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County and one death.
The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The livestream can be accessed here.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY— Gov. Mike Parson now says the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a level of severity that state and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Alexander Cartwright as the next president of the University of Central Florida... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Families receiving SNAP benefits will not have to renew their certifications during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Las autoridades de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone han emitido una nueva orden por... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has senior citizens stuck at home, but local organizations are stepping up to ensure they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Palen Music temporarily closed their doors Tuesday after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order. The order goes into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's 13th Circuit Court issued new restrictions on people's access to the courthouse. In a court order,... More >>
in
FULTON - Ten William Woods University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. "While such information is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As Missouri's public and charter school districts switch to online and remote learning, there are plenty of ways... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite some businesses having to close down due to COVID-19, one local residential cleaning franchise has seen a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia and Boone County issued a stay-at-home order in a news conference Tuesday. The... More >>
in
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department. The health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
in
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department... More >>
in