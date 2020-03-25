Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department will speak on Tuesday morning about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Columbia announced in a press release that "future actions related to the coronavirus," will be announced.

According to a press release, there are currently 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County and one death.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The livestream can be accessed here.