Boone County Expects Sales Revenue Increase

COLUMBIA - Boone County expects to receive 2 percent more revenue from sales taxes in 2012 than from 2011. Boone County Auditor June Pitchford said the county projected a flat revenue in sales tax income for 2011, but ended up collecting $2 million more than expected.

The sales tax revenue goes into one of three categories: General, Law Enforcement, or Bridges and Roads. Both the General fund and the Bridges and Road fund receive a half cent sales tax, and the Law Enforcement fund receives a quarter cent sales tax.

Boone County Treasurer Nicole Galloway said much of the revenue in the General fund will go toward election expenses in November. Galloway said election expenses go up every year, and because 2012 is a presidential election the county expects an even larger voter turnout.