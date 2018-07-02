Boone County experienced trouble receiving 911 calls

BOONE COUNTY – Boone County Public Safety Joint Communications said Thursday it was experiencing problems receiving 911 calls.

Deputy Director Joe Piper said 911 went down around 3 p.m., and he said he didn't know how long it was going to be down.

Piper said Joint Communications didn't know the cause of the problem but believed it's on the phone company's end, not the 911 center's.

Piper said all first-responders were notified.

Anyone with an emergency was asked to call the non-emergency number 573-442-6131 or go to the nearest fire station or police department.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated for clarity.]