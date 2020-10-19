Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3

COLUMBIA- The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health Department extended a previously issued health order which requires bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10:30 p.m. The current order will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 3, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.

"Given the increasing number of hospitalizations and a return to in-seat classes for CPS elementary schools, it is necessary to extend the current Order to ensure local resources can meet the demand that will likely occur in the coming weeks," Columbia and Boone County Public Health Director Stephanie Browning said in a press release Friday.

According to the Boone County COVID-19 dashboard, there has been an upward trend in hospitalizations. On Friday, there were 80 COVID-19 inpatients in Boone County hospitals, which is the highest number of inpatients during the pandemic.

The press release said nearly 80 percent of those patients come from surrounding counties, where restrictions are not in place, thus "providing further support for extending the order and helping to reduce the burden on our local healthcare system."

Public Health Orders 2020-13 and 2020-13(c) are an additional extension of the previous orders, 2020-11/2020-11(c) and 2020-12/2020-12(c). No additional restrictions will be enforced under the new order.

Previously, the order restricting the hours of operation of establishments serving alcohol were set to expire on Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.