Boone County extends current health order to Oct. 20

2 weeks 19 hours 13 minutes ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News
By: Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor

COLUMBIA- Boone County has extended its current public health order which will expire Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified. 

The previous health order was set to expire on Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

All restrictions will remain in effect. There are no modifications from the previous order. 

Restaurants and bars serving alcohol should close no later than 10:30 p.m. Restaurants that don't serve alcohol are not required to close at 10:30 p.m. Groups should be limited to a maximum of 10 people per table and social distancing measures must be observed. 

Columbia city code requires the order to be ratified by the City Council if in effect for more than 21 days. Council plans to discuss ratification at their Oct. 5 meeting. 

The press release states that the number of new daily cases within Boone County stabilized to a 14-day rolling average of 40 and the number of positive cases in the 18 to 22 age group also decreased by 60.9 percent under Order 2020-11 and 2020-11(C).

As of Oct. 1, Boone County hospitals have 71 COVID-19 inpatients, which is the highest number of inpatients during the pandemic. Boone County residents make up roughly 15 percent of COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. 

The press release cites these two statistics provide further evidence that current restrictions are providing effective protective health measures for the community.

More News

Grid
List

A 'second wave' of mental health devastation due to COVID-19 is imminent, experts say
A 'second wave' of mental health devastation due to COVID-19 is imminent, experts say
(CNN) -- While the world struggles to manage the initial waves of death and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,... More >>
24 minutes ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 11:06:42 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri's 'Buckle Up Phone Down Day' encourages drivers to take the pledge
Missouri's 'Buckle Up Phone Down Day' encourages drivers to take the pledge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Oct. 16 as 'Buckle Up Phone Down Day' in Missouri. Friday challenges Missouri... More >>
26 minutes ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 11:04:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Kansas City tops record for killings with 2 1/2 months left
Kansas City tops record for killings with 2 1/2 months left
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s largest city has reached an unwanted milestone - a new record for homicides in... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 10:16:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County says it may take more than 24 hours to contact positive cases
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County says it may take more than 24 hours to contact positive cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:57:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

MU Faculty Council approves resolution to censure Choi
MU Faculty Council approves resolution to censure Choi
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council approved a statement Thursday expressing disapproval for Chancellor Mun Choi's conduct in reviewing promotion... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:47:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Stark contrast between Trump and Biden on display in dueling town halls
Stark contrast between Trump and Biden on display in dueling town halls
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden weren't on the same stage on Thursday night but... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 16
Health department explains Boone County's high number of hospitalizations COLUMBIA- Boone County's most recently released COVID-19 numbers showed 72... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:36:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Missouri ventilator capacity nears red zone, says Missouri Hospital Association
Missouri ventilator capacity nears red zone, says Missouri Hospital Association
COLUMBIA – A weekly report issued by the Missouri Hospital Association shows ventilator capacity in the state nearing the "red... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:09:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Missouri gubernatorial candidates' stance on the pandemic
Missouri gubernatorial candidates' stance on the pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY- COVID-19 has been a hot topic throughout this year's election season. Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway and... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 6:20:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Checking Senator Caleb Rowden's ads against Judy Baker
Checking Senator Caleb Rowden's ads against Judy Baker
COLUMBIA - Election Day is only 19 days away, and it's not just the presidential election that's heating up. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 6:06:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Columbia Housing Authority uses $300,000 grant to assist with rent
Columbia Housing Authority uses $300,000 grant to assist with rent
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) received $300,000 last week to fund its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program. The program... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Voluntary Action Center receives $270,000 to help low-income families
Voluntary Action Center receives $270,000 to help low-income families
COLUMBIA- The Voluntary Action Center received $270,000 last week to help with its efforts in providing rent and mortgage aid... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Human remains found in August identified as missing Columbia man
Human remains found in August identified as missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - Police identified the human remains found in the 100 block of Austin Avenue in August as missing Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Multiple power outages in central/downtown Columbia
Multiple power outages in central/downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia Water and Light has confirmed multiple power outages in central and downtown Columbia. The outage map shows... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

MU to continue in-person, hybrid classes after Thanksgiving break
MU to continue in-person, hybrid classes after Thanksgiving break
COLUMBIA - In-person and hybrid classes will continue at MU after Thanksgiving break, the university announced Thursday. A news... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine plan
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri submitted its plan for the impending COVID-19 vaccine to the CDC. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 3:26:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Governor Parson holds briefing, plans to discuss vaccine rollout plans
WATCH LIVE: Governor Parson holds briefing, plans to discuss vaccine rollout plans
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday, to provide an update on current events... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 2:35:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
12pm 55°
1pm 57°
2pm 59°
3pm 60°