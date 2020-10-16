Boone County extends current health order to Oct. 20

COLUMBIA- Boone County has extended its current public health order which will expire Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.

The previous health order was set to expire on Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

All restrictions will remain in effect. There are no modifications from the previous order.

Restaurants and bars serving alcohol should close no later than 10:30 p.m. Restaurants that don't serve alcohol are not required to close at 10:30 p.m. Groups should be limited to a maximum of 10 people per table and social distancing measures must be observed.

Columbia city code requires the order to be ratified by the City Council if in effect for more than 21 days. Council plans to discuss ratification at their Oct. 5 meeting.

The press release states that the number of new daily cases within Boone County stabilized to a 14-day rolling average of 40 and the number of positive cases in the 18 to 22 age group also decreased by 60.9 percent under Order 2020-11 and 2020-11(C).

As of Oct. 1, Boone County hospitals have 71 COVID-19 inpatients, which is the highest number of inpatients during the pandemic. Boone County residents make up roughly 15 percent of COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.

The press release cites these two statistics provide further evidence that current restrictions are providing effective protective health measures for the community.