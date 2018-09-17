Boone County Fair Anticipates Busy Weekend

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fair is entering its busiest days of the year, and officials are anticipating large crowds over the weekend.

The fair runs for five days this year, down from 11 days in previous years. Despite the shorter length, fair officials said Friday that has not caused a decrease in ticket sales.

"It gives everybody more of an opportunity to come out and enjoy the things that we do have," fair event organizer Tracy Mulligan said.

However, Mulligan said the heat might have an effect on turnout over the weekend.

"We're a little down from the numbers we expected to have, but also we're pretty excited for the numbers we do have considering the heat," Mulligan said.

Some vendors also said that the shorter schedule hasn't affected their sales, but the heat has decreased the amount of customers they've seen.

The fair runs through Saturday night.