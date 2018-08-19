Boone County Fair Begins

"Winning the contest would really mean a lot to me," said 19-year-old contestant Lily Williams of Hallsville. "I think it presents a good opportunity to be a role model for younger girls."

Jordan Dinyer, who competed in the 12 through 16-year-old competition, agreed.

"We look up to the older girls, and the younger girls look up to us."

About 100 fans flocked to the Multipurpose Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds to watch the competition Wednesday night.

While most contestants said pride was their main reason for competing, the winner also took home a $1,000 scholarship.

After all of the competition's events, including a talent contest, judges named Hallsville's Melinda Houttin Ms. Boone County Fair of 2010.