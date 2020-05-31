Boone County Fair Board announces 4H and FFA Youth Fair to still happen

Photo credit: 2019 Boone County Fair Junior Livestock Shows and Auction

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fair Board is hosting a 4H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) Youth Fair July 14 through July 18.

4H is an organization for young people to learn everyday skills to make a positive impact in the community. FFA is a national organization within schools to promote agricultural education.

The fair will have hams and livestock, which will be sold during a live auction at the end of the week. They also plan to have youth arts for both programs.