Boone County Fair Opens

Shanna Serio, a mother of five including triplets, said taking all of them to the fair can be expensive and overwhelming.

"There were things that we could do that were free and not so costly, such as the rides," she said, "and we're just having a great time, doing games together and having fun as a family."

Family Fun Day is free after each visitor pays $3& at the front gate. Sponsors provide food, games and prizes for everyone.

"Fairs these days have lots and lots of things for everyone to do," explained George. "But it costs families money, and we wanted to provide things that families could bring their kids to and have a good time and it wouldn't cost them anything."

The Boone County Fair continues through Sunday, July 30.