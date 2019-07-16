Boone County Fair opens in Sturgeon, prepares for heat

STURGEON- The annual Boone County Fair kicks off Tuesday, and will host a variety of events from Tuesday to Saturday, including a carnival, multiple pageants, contests and livestock competitions.

The event comes at a time where Missouri is expecting a heat wave in the event's opening week. An excessive heat watch is in place for Boone County from Wednesday to Saturday. The heat index could reach up to 110 degrees those days.

Jeff Cook, president of the fair board, said the fair will take extra precautions because of the heat. Boone County Fire will be on site incase of heat-related emergencies, and the fair has two air conditioned buildings with different exhibits where fair goers can cool off.

"We're blessed in Sturgeon because there's a lot of trees around. And it's always cooler up north. It's gonna be cooler here than it is in Columbia," Cook said.

About 150 people are expected to take part in the various competitions throughout the week for 4-H and Future Farmers of America members ages 8-21.

A full schedule of events can be found on the event's website. A baby contest, goat show, and the Boone County Fair Pageant are also part of the opening day lineup Tuesday evening.

Admission to the event is $10 from Tuesday to Thursday, and increase to $15 for the weekend, according to the site. That fee covers parking, carnival rides and events for the evening, and the weekend tickets include admission to the demolition derby.