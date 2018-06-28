Boone County Fair Shooting Update

BOONE COUNTY - Police found a man shot at the fair around 9:30 Friday night.

A man was shot Friday night at the Boone County fair sometime before 9:30 pm according to police.

Witnesses say a fight broke out between a group of young men which lead to the shooting.

The group dispersed after the shot was fired, however, a fair worker tackled and subdued the shooter.

The Boone County Sheriff's department said the victim's wound was not fatal.

