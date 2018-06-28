Boone County Fair Up and Running

This year, the Boone County Fair will feature a live concert on Friday, July 23 by Jack Owen. One concern every year though is the rain, but fair manager Geroge Harris says this year he's prepared.

"We got mostly hard surface where the people and everybody go, we've got good parking," Harris says. "It just amkes it ahrder for us to set up when it's so wet, but as far as the people are concerned, they'll be on a good ahrd surface."

The Boone County Fair attendance should be higher this year after expanding the fair from seven days to eleven.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 6 and under. A season pass is $20.