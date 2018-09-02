Boone County Fair Visitors Enjoy Cooler Temperatures

BOONE COUNTY - After a rainy day, people attending the Boone County Fair Friday enjoyed an evening of cooler weather.

Kyla Nave said the weather made it easier for everyone to have a good time.

"You don't have to worry about sweating and being uncomfortable walking out here with the kids," said Nave. "It's much better for everybody's mood."

Fair workers also got some relief from the milder temperatures. One ride operator said it's much easier working long hours when the weather is mild.

Saturday is the last day the fair is open to the public. Hours are noon to 11:30 pm.