Boone County Fairground Hosts Farm Trade Show

BOONE COUNTY - The 18th National Small Farm Trade Show and Conference is underway this weekend at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The show gathers vendors, speakers and small farmers together to demonstrate the latest in farm technology and farming techniques. Many small vendors find this exposure to the public essential for spurring business.



Livestock and poultry is on display in the large indoor arena to compliment talks on rare breeds.



This year's show focuses on how small farms can harness the movement for locally grown food. Ron Macher, publisher of Small Farm Today magazine and organizer of the event, says small farms can find niche markets with locally grown, organic or free-range operations.



The event runs through 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.