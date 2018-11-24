Boone County Fire Canines to Search for Pulaski Woman

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire Protection District officials said early Friday a pair of trained dogs have been sent to Pulaski County to search for the body of a woman missing in area flooding.

Fire officials said the request came early Friday from searchers at the scene. A team of five people and two dogs will search during the day Friday, returning in the evening. Another team is on standby to continue the search this weekend.

The dogs are trained to detect the remains of human victims in collapsed structures and even underwater. BCFPD Chief said in a news release, "Although these types of searches are often difficult, there is a sense of satisfaction when the search is successful. When we reach this point of search efforts our focus is to help bring closure to the families involved."