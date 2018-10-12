Boone County Fire officials dismiss volunteer accused of child sex abuse

BOONE COUNTY - Board members of the Boone County Fire Protection District dismissed a former volunteer Thursday after he was accused of sexually abusing a child.

The board met Thursday morning and moved to dismiss volunteer firefighter Gary LaForce, 44, of Hallsville.

Boone County Sheriff's Department detectives arrested LaForce Monday on suspicion of sexual assault on an underage male between 1999 and 2007.

LaForce was arrested and held at the Boone County Jail on suspicion of sodomy. His bail was set for $100,000.