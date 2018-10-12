Boone County Fire officials dismiss volunteer accused of child sex abuse
BOONE COUNTY - Board members of the Boone County Fire Protection District dismissed a former volunteer Thursday after he was accused of sexually abusing a child.
The board met Thursday morning and moved to dismiss volunteer firefighter Gary LaForce, 44, of Hallsville.
Boone County Sheriff's Department detectives arrested LaForce Monday on suspicion of sexual assault on an underage male between 1999 and 2007.
LaForce was arrested and held at the Boone County Jail on suspicion of sodomy. His bail was set for $100,000.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, ending weeks of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans watched the moon move directly in front of the sun in August 2017, bees... More >>
in
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.... More >>
in
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian... More >>
in
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in... More >>
in
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
in
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise Beach are dealing with several burglaries; some of which have cost them thousands... More >>
in