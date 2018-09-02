Boone County Fire Protection District Advisory

COLUMBIA - A major winter storm is expected to impact the Columbia/ Boone County area Saturday night and Sunday. This storm system will arrive in two waves. The first wave will be lighter and shorter in duration, starting early Sunday morning. The second wave will be heavy, may have thunder snow. Snow will be wet and heavy like the last snow storm. The National Weather Service is predicting 8-12 inches.

We are urging citizens not to let their guard down after the first wave. People will wake up during the lull between waves and may think the forecast was off. The bulk of the snow will come during the second wave and it will come fast and hard. Don't get caught in the second wave. This storm will again make road conditions hazardous and is expected to cause significant inconveniences for daily operations. Local governments and emergency officials are urging the public to stay off the roads tonight and Sunday. Staying off the roadways will allow plowing crews from MoDOT, Boone County, and the City of Columbia to complete their work and it will assist in keeping roadways clear for emergency services such as law enforcement, fire, and EMS.

Please remember these safety tips:

-Do not travel unless essential.

-Do not travel if your vehicle is not equipped with snow tires or chains and an

emergency kit.

• Do not travel if your driving skills on snow and ice are not proficient.

• If your vehicle becomes stranded and is in the driving lane(s), it will be towed at

the owner's expense; there will not be grace period.

• For non-injury crashes, drivers should call the non-emergency Law Enforcement

number at 573-442-6131

Much like the last storm this snow is expected to be wet and heavy, so downed power lines and power outages will be a concern.

We want to remind citizens to please use extreme caution and do not approach downed or arcing power lines or attempt to drive over them. Boone Electric and City of Columbia Water and Light crews are prepared and adjusting staffing accordingly. The Office of Emergency Management is urging citizens to stay tuned to their local media outlets or weather radio and monitor this storm.