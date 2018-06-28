Boone County Fire Protection District Responds to Fire in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE - Boone County Fire Protection District Investigators are still looking into what officially caused a house fire Wednesday in Hallsville.

Captain Martina Pounds said as of right now a furnace malfunction may have been the cause of the fire.

"They found smoke in the attic," Pounds said. "When they pulled some of the attic they found fire. "

Nobody was home at the time of the fire besides the resident's dog. It was a neighbor who saw smoke coming out of he roof and called 9-1-1. The fire department arrived on the scene at 1:19 p.m., and it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Hallsville resident Phil Crane was at the scene of the fire. He tells KOMU 8 News his mother is renting out the house that caught on fire.