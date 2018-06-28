Boone County Fire Receives no Call from Oklahoma

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Fire Protection District/Missouri Task Force 1 has not been asked to help with Oklahoma tornado damage, said Public Information Officer Gale Blomenkamp Monday afternoon.

Blomenkamp said thinks it is highly unlikely that it will be asked to send a team. However, if asked, Boone County Fire will send one.

A mile-wide tornado hit Moore, Oklahoma, a suburb of Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon. It flattened some areas and hit some elementary schools.

Al Roker said that the damage reminds him of the 2011 Joplin tornado.