Boone County firefighters advise not to burn outside with windy weather

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District said it battled more than usual brush fires Friday.

"There's nothing to keep people from burning today; however, conditions are pretty dry with the warm weather, the top layers of the brush and everything dry out pretty quickly," Boone County Fire Protection District Captain Darren Day said. "So it's probably not the best idea to do it today with the winds, warm temperatures and dry vegetation."

One brush fire happened in Columbia on Hwy WW around 1:20 Friday afternoon.

Day said the homeowner was burning brush when it got out-of-control and he called 911.

Day said, "When we arrived we had about 800-feet of fire line. It was moving pretty quickly with the wind picking up that time of day, and crews were able to make a pretty quick access to the fire and used hand crews to put out the fire pretty quickly."

Crews got the fire under control in about 30 minutes, Day said. They spent time afterward putting out hotspots in the woods and brush.