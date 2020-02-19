Boone County firemen save deer from pond

By: Bill Finn, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District

BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake Chapperal, north of Hallsville, by The Boone County Fire Protection District after falling through ice.

It was rescued just after 9 a.m.

