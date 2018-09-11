Boone County first responders get free lunch as a thank you

COLUMBIA - The AW Smith Law Firm in Columbia held a First Responders Appreciation Day Thursday.

The law firm offered a free lunch to Boone County first responders that came out to the event.

Jeff Page of AW Smith said this is the company's 10th year in business and to celebrate it wanted to give back to the community.

"We wanted to tell the first responders personally that we care about them and that there are people in the community that care about them," Page said.

He also said it is important for people in the community to see the support the firm is giving first responders.

"We think it is important for our community to see we are getting behind these guys and we support and care about them, because that is what makes our city better," Page said.

He said first responders often get a lot of negative attention and he felt it was important to show that is not always the case.

"We wanted to give back back to those people that make the community a safer place," Page said.

Dozens of first responders from around Columbia and the county came to the event.