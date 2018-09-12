Boone County fisherman found safe after search and rescue

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Protection District found a man late Monday night after a search and rescue operation in the Missouri River.

Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Gale Blomenkamp said a call came in at 9:30 p.m. about a man who did not show up for work Monday morning. The caller said he had not been seen since.

Blomenkamp said friends of the man went to Providence Landing on the Missouri River and found the man's pickup truck and trailer. He said the man was found a mile upstream from Providence Landing.

BCFPD said the man's boat ran out of gas, and a friend brought him fuel.

When the emergency crew found the man, he said he didn't need help.