Boone County Government Plans Courtyard Makeover

6 years 4 months 1 day ago Monday, May 14 2012 May 14, 2012 Monday, May 14, 2012 6:56:00 PM CDT May 14, 2012 in News
By: Stacy Ike
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commissioners Office is planning to spruce up the courtyard. Between the Boone County Center and the Boone County Courthouse, there is a large amphitheater waiting to be renovated. Commissioner Karen Miller says its time for a change.

"We are hoping to put some more color in the courtyard and add a place that people can feel comfortable to eat lunch," said Miller.

There are two proposals from Designer Landscape and Rost Incorporated on what to do with the area. Some ideas include putting in a stage for performances.

Director of Facilities Bob Davidson said he wants to bring shade to the area in hopes that more people can enjoy their lunch breaks in the courtyard.

He said the maintenance of the two current fountains is a major expense.

"Three years ago it took $4,500 to replace the pump, just imagine what that cost is now. And if we do leave the fountain, which is a possibility, it will cost $25,000 to redo the pipes," said Davidson.

Davidson also said the current fountains aren't that safe.

"You have to constantly put chlorine in the pool because people keep throwing things in there and you never know what when kids are playing in there, it's actually not that safe," said Davidson.

Davidson also said that even though the hope is to replace the fountains, the names of the donors printed on the fountain will not be torn down.

As of now, the restaurant Bleu gets a lot of attention in that area. With upcoming renovations, that is possible to change. Bleu owner Travis Tucker said he welcomes the change.

"I definitely support anything that enhances the downtown area. If there is a proposal on the table that would benefit and increase and improve the property that touches ours, I definitely would be for that.

Davidson added "Anything that would attract more people to an area will only enhance our business as well as other businesses."

Commissioner Miller said that all who are involved in this process have one goal.

"We want less concrete, less maintenance and whatever is done needs to be done in a way that's its not a lot of cost to maintain," said Miller.

The commission committee will choose between the proposals by June 15th and will start constructions about a month later. 

